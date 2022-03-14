Join Christ’s Hospital Choral Society in time for their spring concerts

Christ’s Hospital Choral Society

Spokeswoman Esther Clark said: “Fauré’s beautiful Requiem will feature at the March Angus Ross concert where the choir joins up with the school’s talented singers and orchestra (March 27).

At the Jubilee Concert on April 30 the choir will perform Handel’s Coronation Anthems including the powerful Zadok the Priest, Parry’s I Was Glad and more music that was performed at the Queen’s coronation and other royal occasions.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“ There will also be well-known pieces like Jerusalem for which the audience will be invited to join the choir!

“The Requiem-in-a-day workshop on May 14 is an exciting extra event the choir is hosting and to which visiting singers are invited. This beautiful piece of music was composed by Matthew Coleridge, and the composer himself will direct the workshop on the day.

“It is an exciting programme to look forward to!

“You will enjoy the concerts as part of the audience, but there is still time to join the choir, take part and sing in the performances.

“Being part of a substantial choir gives an amazing perspective on the music. It adds a whole new layer of fun, enjoyment and achievement.

“You have the opportunity to sing in an environment with musical accompaniment that is not normally available.

“Singing gives vigour and energy, and in addition is surprisingly beneficial for your physical and mental health.

“Training your vocal cords keeps them fit and youthful, and singing improves your immune system and sharpens your concentration.

“It is like taking up a sport but in a musical way. It makes you feel good all round.

“You’ll want to join!

“To find out more please contact [email protected], or join the choir on a term-time Tuesday at Christ’s Hospital’s Hertford Centre where rehearsals start at 7.30pm.

“Fees are a reasonable £75 per year or £50 per term.

“But you are welcome to try for free for a few weeks first.”

For lots more details, see the society’s website at https://chchoralsoc.org.