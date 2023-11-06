BREAKING
Join The Milestone Big Band for an evening of brilliant live music and dance

Join The Milestone Big Band for an evening of brilliant live music and dance on Saturday 9 December. The 17 piece band will be performing with guest singers Debby Bracknell and Mark Nesbitt at The Drill Hall, Horsham.
By Sarah BoultContributor
Published 6th Nov 2023, 10:08 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 10:09 GMT
Doors open at 7pm and the music starts at 7.45pm. There will be a licensed bar, a fish and chips supper, and a raffle with amazing prizes. 50% of the raffle proceeds will be donated to The Olive Tree Cancel Support Centre. Tickets are £35 and to book visit www.trybooking.com/uk/CPTI

The Milestone Big Band has been rehearsing and playing together for almost 20 years. Whether full-time musicians or enthusiastic amateurs, the players all share the same passion for making brilliant music and bringing heaps of energy and professionalism to every performance.

Debby Bracknell has travelled the world singing for top artists including Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande and Shakatak. Mark Nesbitt has sung at top venues including The Savoy, Oriental Hyde Park and Pizza Express Jazz Club.

So throw on your glad rags, put on your dancing shoes, and join The Milestone Big Band for a fantastic night of live music.

