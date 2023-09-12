Journeys Dance Festival: Free family friendly dance festival coming to Newhaven

The festival is a celebration of diverse and dynamic dance forms from around the world.

It makes its first appearance in Newhaven on Friday, 22nd September 2023 as part of the BN9 programme of creative and cultural events in the harbour town.

The festival is suitable for people of all ages and will feature two exciting performances, one by Compagnie Bilbobasso France and students from Newhaven’s Norcross Dance Centre.

Compagnie Bilbobasso, a renowned dance company that combines Argentine tango, music and fire art, will present their spectacular show ‘Amor’ at The Sidings at 8:00pm.

Amor. Photo: JC Chaudy

The show is a fiery and passionate story of love and anger, triggering a fanciful bullfight. The audience will be mesmerized by the stunning choreography, music and the dazzling pyrotechnics. Amor has toured internationally and received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Earlier in the day talented young dancers from the Norcross Dance Centre will showcase their skills and creativity in their choreography with a performance in the pedestrian precinct in Newhaven Town Centre at 4:30pm, to engage the local community and promote the joy of dance.

Journeys Festival of Dance produced by 18 Hours, is wheelchair and disabled accessible and is completely free – no need to book in advance.

The festival is supported by a Newhaven Arts Growth Grant from Newhaven Enterprise Zone, Arts Council England, The East Sussex Arts Partnership, Wealden Town Council, the and Rother District Council. For more information about Journeys Dance Festival, visit www.18hours.org.uk