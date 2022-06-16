Junior ensemble panto auditions in Hastings - how to take part

Hastings White Rock Theatre

Steve Boden, managing director of Imagine Theatre who are producing the pantomime, said: “The auditions are being held to find young dancers aged between nine-16 and in school years four-11 to perform this Christmas season.

“Due to the pandemic we were unable to have a junior ensemble in the production last year and they were sorely missed and so we are thrilled to be able to have them back in the panto this year and to be holding open auditions again.

“The idea behind open auditions is that absolutely any child of the right age can come along and try out for the show, regardless of their experience. Theatre and the arts are an integral part of local communities and so we feel it is important to offer this opportunity as widely as possible to youngsters within East Sussex.

“On the day the children will be taught a routine that they perform as a group back to the audition panel. As well as their dancing we do look for that extra something that makes them stand out and sparkle on stage.

“For more information on the auditions, including further information on age and attendance requirements as well as the application form can be found on www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk or www.imaginetheatre.co.uk.

"Application forms do not need to be submitted in advance although where possible please complete them beforehand and bring with you to save time on audition day.”

Beauty & the Beast runs from December 9-31.

“Come and join us for the enchanting family pantomime this Christmas.

"When an arrogant Prince is cursed to live as a beast his only hope of salvation is to find love before the last petal falls from a magic rose.

"When pretty village girl, Beauty comes into his life is this the chance he has been waiting for?