Katherine Jenkins confirms West Sussex summer date with special guest Russell Watson

Katherine Jenkins

Tickets are available from May 26 at 10am from https://wistonsummersounds.com/

Spokeswoman Maria Philippou said: “We are thrilled to announce Katherine Jenkins will be taking to the stage at the beautiful Wiston Estate Park in Steyning on Sunday, September 10 with very special guest Russell Watson.

“Welsh superstar mezzo soprano Katherine Jenkins officially became the world’s most successful classical singer after she was crowned The Biggest Selling Classical Artist of the Century by Classic FM. She further cemented her title by gaining her 14th number one album, smashing the record books since signing to Universal Classics at the tender age of 22.

“Jenkins is a firm favourite of the British royal family having been invited to sing God save The Queen at Her Majesty's diamond jubilee, perform at The Queen’s Coronation concerts at Buckingham palace and at Her Majesty's 90th birthday celebrations at Windsor castle.”

Maria added: “Russell Watson is the UK’s most prolific classical recording artist ever. His first two recordings, The Voice and Encore, are the top two album sellers of the century, with The Voice making him the first and only classical vocalist from these shores to reach one million sales in the UK. He has reached number one status all over the globe and holds platinum album status, from here to Australia.