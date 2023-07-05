On the 75th anniversary of the NHS, Ken Bruce will go back to his hospital radio roots for a special programme that will feature another much loved presenter.

Greatest Hits Radio presenter Ken Bruce goes ‘Back to the Start’ for an hour-long special tonight (Wednesday, July 5), looking at the world of hospital radio.

With more than 150 hospital radio stations – run by over 2500 volunteers – hospital radio has had an immeasurable impact on NHS staff and patients across the UK, entertaining and lifting spirits when most needed.

Ken will be joined on the broadcast by Greatest Hits Radio colleague Simon Mayo, who presents the station’s Drivetime show.

Simon started his career at Southlands Hospital in Shoreham-by-Sea – Seaside Hospital Radio – broadcasting to both Worthing and Southlands Hospital. In tonight’s show, he reminisces on his time there as well as speaking to Virginia Irvine-Fortescue, who was recently named as best female presenter of the year at the National Hospital Radio Awards.

This was awarded for her work volunteering at Grampian Hospital Radio. The winner of best male presenter, Paul Stanley, also will chat to Jo Russell for the documentary.

Ken said: “On what is a very special day for the NHS it feels fitting that Greatest Hits Radio should be looking at how important hospital radio has been to both patients and staff over the past decades.

"I know for me it was an opportunity to do something I loved but give back to people at the same time. It allowed me to make a lot of mistakes – that I continued to make in my professional career.

"But it gave me the confidence to get out of them. It has nurtured incredible broadcasting talent, been a lifeline for patients and an escape for staff with hugely demanding jobs.

"We're thrilled that Greatest Hits Radio can highlight this incredible institution that has meant so much to those who have ever had to spend time in or worked in one of our NHS hospitals.”

As a patron of Stoke Mandeville Hospital Radio, Ken chose Studio One at the hospital to record this emotional documentary.

The radio station said we will hear how ‘his incredible 45 years in broadcasting’ began at Glasgow’s Hospital Broadcasting Service – ‘the very first time he ever stepped foot in a radio studio’.

A spokesperson added: “We’ll hear in Ken’s own words about the lessons he learned from that time (‘play what the customer wants’) and why hospital radio remains vitally important for the next generation of broadcasters to get experience.

"There’s also the chance to listen to the very first records he ever played to those patients tuning into his request show as well as the current most requested hospital radio songs.”

Other guests on the show include Martin Kinch, who has volunteered at Stoke Mandeville Hospital Radio since January 1979 and remembers playing records on vinyl and how patients ‘would listen to the radio on plastic tubes that came out of the wall’.

The radio station spokesperson added: “Ken also spoke to Anna Cook, a cancer care nurse who recently won a rising star award for the NHS and spoke about the impact hospital radio has on patients – particularly those in for a long stay.

“Ken’s final guest was Peter Dickson voice of The X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent and a fellow supporter of Stoke Mandeville’s hospital radio station. As with Ken, Peter got his start in hospital radio where he learnt his trade eventually becoming, in his own words, ‘a voice for hire.’”

Greatest Hits Radio is making this one-hour programme available for free to every hospital radio station in the UK. Stations should contact [email protected] for information on how to download the programme.