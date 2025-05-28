The band were scheduled to perform in Cardiff and Lytham over the next two months.

Kings of Leon have cancelled several tour dates including two of their UK shows.

The move comes after lead singer Caleb Followill undergoes emergency surgery.

The band were scheduled to perform at Blackweir Fields, Cardiff and Lancashire’s Lytham festival .

US rock band Kings of Leon have announced they are cancelling several of their forthcoming shows, including their UK dates.

The move comes as lead singer Caleb Followill is scheduled to undergo surgery on his foot after what has been called a ‘freak' accident while playing with his children.

Kings of Leon will still be headlining Victorious Festival despite singer Caleb Followill suffering a "freak accident". | Rick Kern/Getty Images for ABA

The injury has left the lead singer with a shattered heel that needed “significant emergency surgery that will prevent him from travelling and performing”.

Posting the news to their social media channels, the band explained: “Unfortunately, I regret to inform you that those [European] shows will have to be cancelled due to a freak accident that happened the other day – broke my foot pretty bad, just playing with my kids, it’s pretty gnarly, I’ll spare [you] all the details.

“But we’re fortunate enough to have some great doctors here in Nashville that gave me emergency surgery, and I’m on the mend, but they’ve told me that I can’t be on my feet or travelling or anything for the next eight weeks or so," the video continued.

A statement from the band later confirmed the UK tour dates later this year would be affected, stating: “The anticipated recovery process is expected to take eight weeks, under strict guidance of expert orthopaedic specialists.

The band regrets to report that they will need to cancel all upcoming UK and European festival headline shows in June and July of this year.”

Kings of Leon were set to play at Blackweir Fields in Cardiff on June 29, and Lytham Festival on July 2 2025. However, Ticketmaster still have the band playing their August 22 date in Newcastle and Victorious Festival in Portsmouth on August 22 2025.

