Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two of the band’s videos are to be “assessed” by the UK’s anti-terrorism police

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A video of Irish group Kneecap is to be “assessed” by UK anti-terror police.

Two videos from 2023 and 2024 are said to show the band telling fans to “kill” local MPs.

The controversy comes as the band continue to weather the storm that was their Coachella 2025 performances.

Irish hip-hop group Kneecap are facing scrutiny, with videos circulating on social media being reviewed by the UK's Counter Terrorism police for potentially inciting violence.

The video under review reportedly features the band during a 2023 performance, where they are alleged to have called for violence against local members of parliament, with one quote stating, “the only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kneecap performing at the SSE Arena in Belfast in December 2024. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police confirmed they were made aware of the content of a video from a separate performance in 2024 and that it had been “referred to the Counter Terrorism Internal Referral Unit for assessment” to determine if further police investigation is warranted.

The Met also acknowledged awareness of another video, reportedly from a November 2023 event, though the band has not been charged with any offenses.

The UK Government has strongly condemned the threatening remarks, stating to the BBC that political intimidation and abuse “are unacceptable and have no place in society”.

They emphasised the damaging impact of harassment and threats on elected representatives and affirmed their commitment to working with the police and Parliament to vigorously combat such actions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This latest controversy follows the band's set at Coachella 2025 earlier this month, where their display of pro-Palestinian images sparked debate and led to reports that the group had parted ways with their US booking agents, IAG. Sharon Osbourne also commented on the band's political stances, questioning the “appropriateness of their participation in such a festival.”

That however led to a response from Kneecap, urging Osbourne “listen to ‘War Pigs’ that was written by Black Sabbath (her husband),” during a recent interview with Rolling Stone Magazine.

Do you have an event you’d like to share with us? You can now promote your What’s On stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.