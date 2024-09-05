Kosmos Ensemble open Horsham Music Circle season

Horsham Music Circle will be travelling the world when it welcomes Kosmos Ensemble to launch its new concert series for its 83rd year.

Their performance is on Saturday, September 21 at 7pm in the Causeway Barn promising a dazzling global music programme to open the autumn series. For tickets phone 01403 252602 or email [email protected] and online from wegottickets.com/HorshamMusicCircle. Tickets also on the door.

Circle spokeswoman Jill Elsworthy said: “Its members, Harriet Mackenzie, violin, Meg-Rosaleen Hamilton, viola, and Milos Miliojevic, have crafted a programme unique to Kosmos. This is an inspirational combination of tango, gypsy, Balkan and music from the Far East, referencing composers including Satie, Sarasate, Piazzolla and Pirotti. Come ready to be intoxicated by entrancing dance rhythms, soulful improvisation and gypsy passion delivered with inimitable panache and virtuoso technique. Kosmos has performed internationally to great acclaim and has given tours in Poland, Italy, Spain, Greece, Channel islands and broadcasts on BBC Radio 3 and Classic FM. In 2018, the acclaimed composer Errollyn Wallen wrote a Triple concerto for Kosmos which was premiered at the Jersey International Liberation Festival with other performances of the work in Chichester Cathedral with Worthing Symphony Orchestra and with Northampton Symphony Orchestra, both under conductor John Gibbons. Kosmos recently released their third album on the Nimbus Label receiving the critics’ praise.

“Harriet is an international violinist, soloist and chamber musician who has recorded concertos with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the English Symphony Orchestra and Orchestra Nova: Meg is a unique viola player specialising in world music styles including Celtic, Romanian, Greek and Middle-Eastern music; and Serbian-born accordionist Milos is a first-prize winner at international competitions in Germany, France, Italy and Denmark, together with awards from the Royal Academy of Music and the Wigmore Hall. They all bring individual flavour to the group and have received glowing reviews from the critics.

“The concert re-defining the relationship between classical and world music is open to all, an evening not to be missed. Prepare to be mesmerised!”