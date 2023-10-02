Ladder Match headlines Uckfield wrestling
and live on Freeview channel 276
The star studded show features a huge Ladder Match Main Event with a £500 bonus and number 1 contendedship for any title up for grabs between The King of Performance Kelly Sixx and the The Bruiser.
Similar to WWE money in the bank event there will be a briefcase containing a £500 bonus and a contract suspended above the ring with contestants required to climb the ladder and release the case to become the winner.
The action packed event includes a full supporting card including Brand new tag team champions Progressive Overload, The Baron of the Banquet Alexander Murdock, Ladies contender Rebel Kinney and Europes youngest female wrestler Ivy May.
All the action at the Civic Centre starts at 7pm with doors opening at 630pm. Tickets can be purchased on the door or online ticketsource.co.uk/kapow-wrestling/wrestling-live-in-uckfield-ladder-match/2023-10-14/19:00/t-avlexev