Ladder Match headlines Uckfield wrestling

The superstars of Kapow wrestling return to Uckfield Civic Centre on Saturday October 14th for an explosive night of wrestling action.
By Chris EdenContributor
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 10:46 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 10:46 BST
The star studded show features a huge Ladder Match Main Event with a £500 bonus and number 1 contendedship for any title up for grabs between The King of Performance Kelly Sixx and the The Bruiser.

Similar to WWE money in the bank event there will be a briefcase containing a £500 bonus and a contract suspended above the ring with contestants required to climb the ladder and release the case to become the winner.

The action packed event includes a full supporting card including Brand new tag team champions Progressive Overload, The Baron of the Banquet Alexander Murdock, Ladies contender Rebel Kinney and Europes youngest female wrestler Ivy May.

    The king of performance Kelly Sixx The king of performance Kelly Sixx
    The king of performance Kelly Sixx

    All the action at the Civic Centre starts at 7pm with doors opening at 630pm. Tickets can be purchased on the door or online ticketsource.co.uk/kapow-wrestling/wrestling-live-in-uckfield-ladder-match/2023-10-14/19:00/t-avlexev

    Related topics:UckfieldWWETickets