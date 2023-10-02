Ladder Match headlines Uckfield wrestling

The superstars of Kapow wrestling return to Uckfield Civic Centre on Saturday October 14th for an explosive night of wrestling action.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The star studded show features a huge Ladder Match Main Event with a £500 bonus and number 1 contendedship for any title up for grabs between The King of Performance Kelly Sixx and the The Bruiser.

Similar to WWE money in the bank event there will be a briefcase containing a £500 bonus and a contract suspended above the ring with contestants required to climb the ladder and release the case to become the winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The action packed event includes a full supporting card including Brand new tag team champions Progressive Overload, The Baron of the Banquet Alexander Murdock, Ladies contender Rebel Kinney and Europes youngest female wrestler Ivy May.

Most Popular

The king of performance Kelly Sixx