If you have not been and you love pop music, fabulous costumes and don’t mind things getting a cheeky, then you must get your tickets now.

The Lady Boys of Bangkok is in Brighton until June 4 and tickets can be booked at Stars of the Show - The Lady Boys of Bangkok Summer of Fun 2022.

The touring show features 16 glamorous showgirls... that just happen to be men! And, oh my, they are stunning. Working their way through dozens of routines, donning dazzling costume after costume and bringing absolute joy and laughter to the audience, they really do know how to put on a show.

The Lady Boys Summer of Fun tour

Prepare to see the likes of Tina Turner, The Spice Girls and Lady Gaga as you’ve never seen them before.

The Lady Boys Summer of Fun show can be seen in the purpose built pink Sabai theatre tent is in St Peter’s Square, which can seat 400 guests at tables of up to eight people. There are two bars and Thai street food served from the foyer.

The shows, for over 18s, are on Tuesdays to Thursdays at 7pm and Fridays and Saturdays – at 7pm and again at 9pm. There is one performance on Sundays at 6pm. There is an additional performance at 9pm on Thursday, June 2.

Admission prices are: Standard – £24.50/£18 students; Premium Seats – £30; Platinum Seats – £34.

Saturday prices – Premium seats £32/Platinum seats £36.

Champagne tables £450 (seats up to 8 people).

Special offers include two for one seats every Tuesday and Wednesday seats are all £17.50 (excludes Champagne tables).

The box office is open on site from 11am-9.30pm daily or tickets can be booked online at Ladyboys 2022 Summer of fun - the showgirls are Back! (ladyboysofbangkok.co.uk)