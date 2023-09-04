Latin Serenade offers a guitar and cello concert at Glynde church

John Mills will be performing (c) Linda Readman

A spokesman said: “In 2013, guitarists John Mills and Cobie Smit played a memorable concert in Glynde Place. This was the forerunner of the Glynde Place Concert Series which has gone from strength to strength and finished a very successful 2023 season in June. Ten years later John is back in Glynde, this time to perform in Glynde Church with cellist Andrew Fuller. The concert promises a musical journey through Spain and Latin America from Flamenco to Tango with works by Casals, de Falla, Granadas, Rodrigo, Saraste, Villa-Lobos and Piazzolla.

“Glynde Place are delighted to be supporting this concert. St Mary’s Church is famously both beautiful and with great acoustics for string performances. Funds raised will go towards the upkeep of this lovely building.”

Andrew Fuller is a member of the Primrose Piano Quartet with whom he has a busy performing and recording schedule. He was a member of other chamber ensembles including: the York Piano Trio, The Fibonacci Sequence, Primavera, Aquarius and his long-standing duo partnership with p ianist Michael Dussek since 1999. He has also been a regular guest player with other g roups including the Sorrel, Brindisi and Coull String Quartets, Endymion and the Schubert Ensemble. From 1990-97 he was associate principal cellist with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Since then has worked as guest principal for the RPO as well as many other orchestras including the Philharmonia, BBC Concert Orchestra, the City of London Sinfonia, the Hallé Orchestra, the City of London Sinfonia and the Orchestra of St Johns.

John Mills studied guitar at the Royal College of Music with John Williams. In 1968 he played in the famous series of master-classes held in Santiago de Compostela given by Andrés Segovia. John’s solo London debut took place in 1971 at the Wigmore Hall, and he then made his international debut the following year with a tour of e astern Canada. He has performed in over 25 countries including Japan, the USA, and Australia. In 1985 he moved to New Zealand where he was head of guitar at the Nelson School of Music. He was a professor at the Royal Academy of Music for 20 years and has been co-ordinator of guitar at the Welsh College of Music & Drama since the early 1990s. John continues to perform internationally, as well as giving frequent masterclasses, seminars and workshops. He also is very active in the field of chamber music and with his guitar duo with his wife Cobie Smit. Latin Serenade will be released on the Meridian label this autumn.