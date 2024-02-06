Lectures and Exhibition held for one of Midhurst's most influential residents

Richard Cobden event.

Professor Simon Morgan spoke to a full house at the first of five lectures in a series on Richard Cobden last Tuesday, 30th January. His talk was part of the new exhibition and lecture series taking place in Midhurst over the next few months.

Richard Cobden is arguably the greatest statesman of the 19th century and one of our town’s most influential residents. One attendee commented that, “Listening to Simon speak was like hearing from someone who knew Cobden intimately, even though he died over 150 years ago.

Having read and catalogued more than 5,000 letters written by Cobden himself, as well as a huge amount of correspondence he received, he probably knew more detail about Cobden’s life and beliefs than many of his contemporaries would have done.”

Simon Morgan reported that the event left him ‘buzzing’ and remarked that it was a pleasure to speak to such an engaged audience. There were some probing questions about The Letters of Richard Cobden project and Cobden himself afterwards, including questions about Cobden’s views of Midhurst itself.

Apparently, he considered it somewhat dull and backward, although he did grow to appreciate the peace over time! The event organiser Tim Young told us, “I am delighted with the way this first event went and grateful to everyone who helped make it such a success.

"Special thanks go to David Rudwick from the Midhurst Museum, who brought along some fascinating pieces from his collection, including Richard Cobden’s death mask. I think even our visiting Cobden expert was blown away by that!”

The exhibition is being housed at The Old Library in Midhurst for the duration of the series and can be viewed by visitors there for other events, such as the monthly farmers’ market. There are four more lectures in the series. The next one is on Thursday 15th February at 7pm and is entitled ‘Richard Cobden and The Economist’.