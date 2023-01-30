Rock band The Who has confirmed a date at The 1st Central County Ground, Hove on Sunday, July 23 2023 where they will also be joined by UB40 featuring Ali Campbell.

The Who by William Snyder

The Who’s UK tour will see the band performing with a full orchestra each night at a number of venues across the country this summer.

A spokesman said: “Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey and band will be performing music from throughout the band’s nearly 60-year career, including sections devoted to classic albums Tommy and Quadrophenia as well as other beloved Who tracks and songs from their 2019 WHO album, their first studio release in 13 years.

“The 2023 UK tour will feature The Who’s full live band comprised of guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, second keyboardist Emily Marshall, bassist Jon Button, drummer Zak Starkey and backing vocals by Billy Nicholls, along with orchestra conductor Keith Levenson, lead violinist Katie Jacoby and lead cellist Audrey Snyder.”

Performing with The Who and an orchestra had been a long-held ambition for singer Roger Daltrey: “Having not toured the UK for six years it's great that at this time of our careers we have the chance to go to places that are not on the usual touring map Edinburgh Castle and Derby, as well as the other cities across the country that we haven’t been to for decades will make this very special for me.

“This opportunity will give our UK Who fans the chance to hear our current show which with the addition of an orchestra takes our music to new heights.”

Speaking on the tour, Pete Townshend, said: “Roger initially christened this tour with an orchestra ‘Moving On!’ I love it. It is what both of us want to do.

“Move on, with new music, classic Who music, all performed in new and exciting ways. Taking risks, nothing to lose. I’m really looking forward to bringing this show to the UK."

