Lewes - Esterhazy Chamber Choir welcomes new musical director for next concert

Timothy Carpenter - photograph: MD Esterhazy

His first concert will be Songs for Summer on Saturday, June 18 at St Anne's Church, Lewes

A spokesman said: “Tim has recently been promoted to the role of Director of Music at Ardingly College and the choir enjoyed a Saturday workshop at the college to kick start rehearsals for what promises to be a wonderful concert.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Sit back and enjoy a light- hearted programme of traditional songs from North America, the British Isles and the Antipodes, arranged by Chilcott, Copland, Holst, Rutter and others. You will hear old favourites like Greensleeves, My Love is like a Red, Red Rose and Deep River, alongside less familiar, sometimes surprising songs.

“The choir is enjoying getting its tongue around some unusual languages: Te Reo Māori for Pokarekare Ana, a treasured n ational song in New Zealand, and Samoan for a catchy number called Minoi, Minoi (Move, Move) which encourages us to move like an ant dancing in coconut cream! Sounds like a fun night!”

Tickets £12 (under 16s free) from Lewes Tourist Information Office.

Online (booking fee) is on https://esterhazychoir.org

“If you’re lucky - there may be tickets on the door...”

The Esterházy Chamber Choir is based in Lewes.