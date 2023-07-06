The concert will include a wide-ranging programme of musical pieces associated with the medical profession including the Theme from Dr Kildare, A Spoonful of Sugar, Whatever You Do Keep Fit, Goodness Gracious Me, Over the Rainbow and many more in the first half. The 2nd half will include all your Prom favourites including Jerusalem, I Vow to The My Country, Land of Hope and Glory, Sea Song and others for you to wave your flag and sing along to.