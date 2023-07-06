NationalWorldTV
Littlehampton concert will celebrate 75 years of the NHS

The Edwin James Festival Choir & Orchestra will be performing in their annual Prom Concert on Saturday 8th July 7.30pm at the Littlehampton United Church, 1 High Street, in which they will be celebrating 75 years of the NHS.
By Phil Hewitt
Published 6th Jul 2023, 11:49 BST
The Edwin James Festival ChoirThe Edwin James Festival Choir
The concert will include a wide-ranging programme of musical pieces associated with the medical profession including the Theme from Dr Kildare, A Spoonful of Sugar, Whatever You Do Keep Fit, Goodness Gracious Me, Over the Rainbow and many more in the first half. The 2nd half will include all your Prom favourites including Jerusalem, I Vow to The My Country, Land of Hope and Glory, Sea Song and others for you to wave your flag and sing along to.

A donation from the concert will go to the Air Ambulance Service, Kent, Surrey, Sussex. Tickets costing £10 are available by phoning the box office on 01243 584920 or 01243 582330 or on the door. Doors open from 6.45pm.

The Choir will then be performing this Concert again at Yapton Village Hall on Friday 14th July 7.30pm, Tickets also £10 are available from the above Box Office.

