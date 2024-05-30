Littlehampton musician releases his first full-length album, 50 years after first picking up a guitar

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​​Nearly five decades since first picking up a guitar, Littlehampton musician Nik Holland is releasing his debut full-length album, Life and Times.

Nik co-wrote and performed lead vocals on the album, which was recorded and produced over the course of 12 months in Littlehampton and London.

Nik said: "Recording started with the creation and release of 2023 single When I and continued with a series of the now infamous Friday Sessions, where a song was completed on the middle Friday of every month over the course of the following year.

"The album is an unflinchingly honest, auto-biographical series of 12 upbeat, country-tinged songs depicting a man with a history, making peace with his past."

The cover for Nik Holland's debut album, Life and Times

Spanning multiple influences, Life and Times shifts between classic country with rolling train beats and lovelorn lyrics such as Strangers on the Street and There Goes My Heartache, through to barnstorming bar room anthems, including Drinkers Lament, Rolling Down the Line and Woman Like You.

The album shows its softer side with the orchestrally-led I Really Do Care and the Neil Young-influenced One Horse Town, which depicts the story of how Nik ended up living in Littlehampton.

Nik said: "I am so very proud of this record, it’s been a lot of hard work and I am delighted with the end result. I love my life, I love making music and I love singing and performing and I think this comes across in Life and Times.

"To make this record in collaboration with my son, in my home, playing instruments I have built, is something I will always cherish."

Discussing his future plans, Nik said: "I hope to perform Life and Times in full, live, in the coming months but for now, have a listen to the record. I hope you have as much fun listening to it as I did making it."