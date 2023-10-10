Live at the Apollo's Esther Manito brings feminine rage to Brighton Komedia

Esther Manito is furious. Furious at the state of the world. At being considered dead at 40. At online comments. And, in her brand new stand-up show, she’s furiously funny.

This Thursday, 12th October, award-winning British-Lebanese comedian Esther Manito (as seen on Live at the Apollo) brings her acclaimed stand up show 'Hell Hath No Fury' to Brighton Komedia.

Anger is not a good quality in a woman (scorned or otherwise). Or so Esther has always been told. When a woman is angry, she’s labelled ‘hysterical’ or ‘hormonal’. When a man’s enraged, he’s praised for being ‘passionate’ and ‘opinionated’. In Hell Hath No Fury, Esther is at her most passionate and opinionated. She’s tried to keep a lid on it, but a coat rack has tipped her over the edge. It has far too many coats on it and it’s definitely not a metaphor for anything else.

An Arab Essex girl who will challenge every single preconception of what that means, Esther Manito deftly skewers gender politics, expectations of modern parents and the obscene pressures put on modern women.

Esther Manito has appeared on Live At The Apollo (BBC), The Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV) and Hypothetical (Dave). She has been heard on The News Quiz (BBC Radio 4), Mark Watson Talks a Bit About Life (BBC Radio 4), Russel Kane’s Evil Genius (BBC Sounds), Breaking the News (BBC Radio Scotland) and co-hosting Newsjack Unplugged (BBC Radio 4 Extra).

Esther’s debut show Crusade received huge critical acclaim and is available to watch on NextUp Comedy and ITVX. Her second show #NotAllMen won best show at Leicester Comedy Festival 2021. Esther has also supported Alan Davies, Shappi Khorsandi, Sindhu Vee, Jason Mansford, Jo Brand and Al Murray.