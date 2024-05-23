Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Live music and food nights are planned once again for Horsham.

Horsham’s popular Friday Lates live music and food nights are returning for the spring and summer months of 2024.

Organised by Horsham District Council and Food Rocks Markets, the events will take place every Friday night from 6pm to 8pm throughout June, July and August this year at the Horsham Carfax Bandstand.

A council spokesperson said: “The programme will open on Friday, June 7, with a 70s night with music from West End wonders Emma Lindars and Lockie Chapman as part of the council’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

"Other themed highlights will include Pride Night, Marchachi duo Beato Burrito and Ska band The Gangsters. For more information, please go to:

The Horsham Museum and Art Gallery is also hosting its own late evening openings for 2024 giving people the chance to explore its exhibitions out of hours.

"The evenings include live music in the beautiful museum garden (weather permitting) and refreshments,” the spokesperson added.

"Their first late evening event is on Friday, June 7, joining in on the 70s theme with music from acoustic duo Soph and Simon. For more details visit the museum webpage: https://horshammuseum.org/events.”

David Skipp – Horsham District Council’s cabinet member for leisure, culture and green spaces – said it is ‘great news’ that due to the popularity of the 2023 entertainment programme, it is ‘back and bigger than last year’.

He added: “It will create a really enjoyable atmosphere for people in the town and marks a good start to the summer months, providing a platform for local performers and a boost to local traders.

"The museum being open later creates a better opportunity for visitors to view all the amazing galleries and exhibitions we have.”