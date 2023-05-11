Edit Account-Sign Out
Live wrestling returns to Uckfield

The superstars of the UK’s number one family wrestling show Kapow wrestling and SWF wrestling Uk return to Uckfield Civic Centre on Saturday May 20.

By Chris EdenContributor
Published 11th May 2023, 17:32 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 17:36 BST
The official SWF women's champion "The Deadly one" Nightshade.
The official SWF women’s champion “The Deadly one” Nightshade.

The action packed night of wrestling branded the ultimate interactive event features an evening of championship matches with all major titles within the companies being defended.

The headline match features a special appearance from the SWF Ladies champion Nightshade. The Seaford based champion will surely have the Uckfield crowd on the edge of their seats with her hard bottling antics as she defends her title against Luna Trix.

The Kapow heroweight champion “The Psycho Clown Twitch puts his belt on the line against fan favourite Jack Lumber.

    Wrestling is coming to Uckfield
    Wrestling is coming to Uckfield

    The Bruiser Samuel Jacobs defends his SWF title against British wrestling veteran Kris Kay who has just entered his 27th year of being a professional wrestler plus brand new unified Tag team champions Dirty South make their first title defence challenging The Buff Busters.

    Promoters confirmed that they love bringing their highly popular events to Uckfield following on from two sell out shows during 2022.

    All the action at the Civic Centre starts at 7pm with doors opening at 630pm tickets can be purchased from kapowwrestling.co.uk with kids tickets just £5 for a limited time.

