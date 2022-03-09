London Concertante offer red-carpet ride of movie soundtracks for Chichester Cathedral debut

London Concertante

Founded in 1991 by a group of graduates from London’s acclaimed music colleges, London Concertante has developed a reputation as one of the finest chamber ensembles in the UK.

Spokeswoman Molly McFadden said: “From aliens and spies to dinosaurs and war heroes, London Concertante will be rolling out the red carpet this spring with their Music from the Movies tour which promises to be an exciting exploration of the power of film music, packed with family favourites made famous by Hollywood.

“This exceptional programme will include dazzling excerpts from Steven Spielberg’s iconic Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List and ET, along with other cinematic masterpieces such as Raging Bull, Skyfall and The Godfather, to name but a few.

“Generations of us have been inspired by movie soundtracks for decades, so this concert is guaranteed fun for the whole family!”

Molly added: “Founded in 1991 London Concertante has gained a reputation as one of the finest chamber ensembles in the UK. Its inspired and varied programming – with repertoire from the baroque to contemporary music, film scores to Viennese waltzes and Americana jazz to Argentine tango – has led to both public and critical acclaim throughout its 30-year history.

“The ensemble’s rich discography includes recordings on Chandos, Toccata Classics, Harmonia Mundi and ARC Music as well as their own label, with repertoire from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons to Astor Piazzolla and released in 2020, their Music from the Movies album.

“London Concertante’s popularity has taken them all over the UK, Europe and the USA, with regular appearances at venues such as St Martin-in-the-Fields, Cadogan Hall, and stunning cathedrals throughout the country. The ensemble always looks forward to performing in exciting new venues, and we are thrilled to be performing in Alexandra Palace Theatre and Chichester Cathedral for the first time during this tour.”

For more details, see the Chichester Cathedral website.