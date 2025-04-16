Lorde: New Zealand singer teases new music and 'era' with WhatsApp voice message - what did she say?
- Lorde has teased fans that a ‘new era’ is upon her.
- The comments come as the New Zealand singer shared an audio message to fans through WhatsApp
- The singer also comments about her experience performing with Charli XCX during the ‘brat’ performer's Coachella 2025 set.
2024 was the ‘brat’ summer - but is 2025 set to be the ‘Summer of Lorde?’
After a surprise appearance during Charli XCX’s Coachella set during weekend one of the festival, performing the remix of Girl, So Confusing, the New Zealand singer has now shared ‘some’ information to fans in a three-minute WhatsApp message.
Speaking about the performance, in which Charli exclaimed “Lorde Summer 2025,” the Royals performer revealed how she felt about the experience: “I can feel all that I have shed to be able to be in this the way I am right now… I had this little taste. Fifteen seconds. I could feel it behind me.”
She continued: ““I felt so real and so solid. I can just feel all that I have shed to be able to be in this the way I am right now. I was like, ‘It’s dusk, in the desert, enjoy it b–ch.’ I just wanted to say hi because everything is about to change.
“These are the last moments where it’s just us. Which is crazy. But so right. I’m so ready.”
Many fans have speculated when Lorde, real name Ella Yelich-O'Connor, would release the follow up to her 2021 album Solar Power - and a post on TikTok earlier this month teased a new track labelled WWT, short for What Was That?
The short clip features Lorde walking through New York City's Washington Square Park while listening to the track, singing along to the lyrics, "Since I was 17, I gave you everything/ Now we wake from a dream, well baby, what was that?/ What was that?" over a mid-tempo dance beat and ethereal synths.
Charli XCX is set to appear once again at Coachella Festival as part of their second weekend of festivities - but will we see another surprise appearance of the singer ahead of her new works?
