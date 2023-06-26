Love Supreme Festival marks ten years this summer

The line-up includes Little Simz, Grace Jones, Emeli Sandé, Thundercat, FKJ, Incognito, Marcus Miller, Gabriels, Candi Staton, Shalamar, Pip Millett, Mulatu Astatke, Immanuel Wilkins, Yussef Dayes, Greentea Peng, Tower of Power, Courtney Pine, Yaya Bey, Tigran Hamasyan and many more.

Spokesman Joe Baxter said: “The full Love Supreme Jazz Festival line-up is now confirmed as the event prepares to return to Glynde Place in East Sussex. Taking place from June 30-July 2, this year’s programme is topped by Mercury Prize, Ivor Novello and Brit Award-winning UK rapper Little Simz and the legendary Grace Jones, making Love Supreme the only major UK music festival with an all-female headline bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A huge array of the leading lights from across the jazz and soul spectrum will also be performing across the weekend including the likes of multi-million-selling, four-time Brit Award winner Emeli Sandé, French singer, producer and multi-instrumentalist extraordinaire FKJ, pioneering bassist and vocalist Thundercat, Brit Award nominated gospel-soul trio Gabriels, soul queen Candi Staton (as part of her final UK shows), bassist, producer, bandleader and close Miles Davis collaborator Marcus Miller, powerhouse British drummer and bandleader Yussef Dayes, multi-million-selling, Grammy-winning American soul group Shalamar (celebrating their 40th anniversary), the father of Ethiopian jazz Mulatu Astatke, incendiary US funk big band Tower of Power, South London-born neo-soul star Greentea Peng, South African vocal group The Joy, Brit-funk outfit Incognito, UK soul singer-songwriter Pip Millett, Armenian pianist and composer Tigran Hamasyan, Courtney Pine , US R&B singer Yaya Bey, three-time Grammy nominated US vocalist Jazzmeia Horn and acclaimed Blue Note alto saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins.”

Most Popular

Simz