Loxwood’s Jazz, Gin and Blues Festival promises “energy and musical genius"

Spokeswoman Heather Joy said: “Hosting an intimate audience of just 500 people, music lovers can spend an afternoon outdoors under the boughs of the woodland trees as they become immersed in a vibrant musical soundscape, featuring an eclectic mix of renowned and highly respected musicians. And with some brand-new compositions being written for and performed live at the event for the first time, this spectacular afternoon of energy and musical genius is not to be missed. Curated by Simon Bates, founder and organiser of the Loxwood Jazz Club, the afternoon commences at 1.30pm with the Nigel Price Organ Trio before the extraordinary BPM indulge and delight with their unique and compelling sounds. Bringing a new mix of extraordinary talent and breath-taking creativity to this year’s event, music lovers will experience the rare musical partnership between The Simon Bates Quartet and Harry the Piano, one of the most gifted improvising pianists in the world. This musical extravaganza continues into the early evening with Ashton Jones and his captivating brand of musicianship and flair, along with the masterful, multi-instrumentalist and composer Harry Green. These sets run through to the final musical bars at 8pm.