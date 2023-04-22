A spokesman said: “The Irish dance-pop star is quickly making a name for herself and has had a string of hits in Ireland recently including new single You. She played in arenas with Westlife last time she was in the UK and went down a storm.

“You arrives ahead of her debut UK headline tour, which kicked off in Aberdeen on 15 April with 10 dates nationwide.

“The song was written about the connection between two strangers that meet and find a spark that shines so bright it lifts you out of darkness and back into life, Lyra explains. Arriving just ahead of her first ever UK headline tour, You is the first glimpse of new music from the Irish star this year. Channelling her seismic powerhouse vocals with pop-driven hooks, the new track is an infectious, dancefloor-focused track that sees LYRA continue her stellar trajectory.

LYRA

“You is written and arranged by LYRA and produced by Scott Rosser. Speaking about the record LYRA added: “I wrote this one about the spark that creates a fire inside of you. We all know that exciting feeling of finding new love so I wanted to bring that excitement onto the dance floor”.

