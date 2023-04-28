Macbeth is Archway Theatre's latest challenge

“I enjoy how Shakespeare creates strong female characters, given when the plays were first performed and how different life was to now,” she explains. “This year is the four hundredth anniversary of the First Folio, in which the first written version of Macbeth appeared, although the play was performed during Shakespeare’s life and is thought to have evolved from the original performances in his time, to the written version in the Folio. I have been inspired by the many productions of this play I have seen and how it allows each director great scope for adapting it while staying true to the story. I have wanted to direct Macbeth for some time but, as usual, life gets in the way and this was originally planned for 2021 at Archway Theatre,” she said. “However, because of the pandemic, the programme was paused and now, in 2023, it is about to open.”