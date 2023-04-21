A spokesman said: “Beginning on November 30 in Aberdeen, the 13-date tour will hit all the major cities including Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool, Manchester, London and more and culminate with a huge show in Birmingham on December 16. Known for their raucous live sets, the C’est La Vie tour will be teeming with hits from the nutty boys’ unrivalled back catalogue along with some songs from the forthcoming new album. Responsible for some of the most well-known tracks of the 1990s including Life of Riley, Lucky You and Pure, Lightning Seeds will be the special guests for the entirety of the tour.

“Tickets for all shows will go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday 28 April from https://tix.to/Madness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Madness famously emerged from the backstreets of Camden Town in the late 70s and recently released a three-part original docu series with TV channel AMC about the beginnings of the band in the area. Before We Was We: Madness by Madness chronicles the rise of one of the most loved bands in British culture. Throughout their career, Madness have had 10 UK top ten albums, 15 top ten singles and have won a multitude of awards including a prestigious Ivor Novello. They’ve performed on the top of Buckingham Palace as part of the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations and set the record for the biggest ever audience for the BBC’s Live New Year’s Eve Broadcast - the most watched TV music event of 2018.”