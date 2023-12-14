Magical Christmas is promised at Petworth House

Sarah Taylor, senior programming officer at Petworth House, said: “The house will be dressed for the festivities with stunning trees and floral displays, inspired by the colours within its extraordinary art collection. There will be choirs singing in the courtyard, a Christmas Makers Market, creative workshops and late openings. Visitors will be transported to an enchanting world of yuletide colour, stepping into a magical winter garden in the Marble Hall, filled with ivy. A beautiful floral archway and majestic sleigh pulled by foliage reindeer create two unique opportunities for festive photos with family and friends. The Little Dining Room will be wreathed in natural greens under a leafy light display, and in the famous Carved Room the work of Grinling Gibbons has been recreated in brilliant gold and festooned on the trees in celebration of his ornate carvings. A showstopping 15ft-high tree fills the Red Room, but the journey doesn’t end there. A fabulous display of fanciful desserts will be waiting in the Historic Kitchens. Eagle-eyed visitors may spot some playful mice hiding amongst the sensational puddings. Oak Hall will be adorned with flowers and the gentle warmth of sunset hues from George Jones’ painting The Battle of Waterloo which hangs on the wall. From there, the vibrant decorations of the Somerset Room bring the collection to life like never before. A magnificent tree takes centre stage in the Square Dining Room, dressed in blue Chinoiserie baubles inspired by the room’s paintings and ceramics. Visitors can also experience a magical evening atmosphere at Petworth House when the lights sparkle extra bright after dark and choirs sing in the courtyard during special late night openings. There will be a Christmas Makers Market on Saturday and Sunday, December 2 and 3, featuring stalls lined with high-quality artisan gifts including jewellery, homewares, textiles and art. This event is being held in partnership with Petworth Pop Up: Makers Market and is on the evening of the late shopping event in Petworth town.”