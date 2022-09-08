Major Eastbourne choirs recruiting ahead of autumn season - here's how to get involved

Eastbourne Choral Society

Spokeswoman Alison Sprigg said: “Rehearsals run from 7.30-9.30 on Tuesday evenings in term-time and will focus this term on a seasonal selection for Advent – which isn’t as far away as it might seem, despite the recent heatwave! – in preparation for the choir’s next concert.

“This will be held at All Saints’ on Saturday, November 26 and will feature Britten’s St Nicholas – written for the centenary of Lancing College – along with Vaughan Williams’ much-loved Fantasia on Christmas Carols and Bach’s uplifting Christians Be Joyful.

“Following relaxation of the rules on post-lockdown singing, Eastbourne Choral Society was proud to be the first major local choir to stage a concert.

"Last year’s pre-Christmas concert saw All Saints filled to capacity as local music-lovers proved their willingness to return to live music events.

"In a joyous atmosphere, this concert proved to be a celebration not only of the season, but also of the return to normal life after the ending of restrictions.

"The choir was able to build on this success with its performance of Bach’s St John Passion at Easter, which was another joyful occasion as this concert had been postponed for two years due to the pandemic.

"The photo shows members of the choir subsequently enjoying the performance of the choir’s equally successful concert to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this summer.”

Alison added: “Choral singing has long been recognised as an activity which promotes participants’ physical, mental and emotional well-being, while providing opportunities for socialising as well as singing.”

New members welcome: visit www.eastbournechoralsociety.org.uk.”

After enjoying a triumphant and uplifting evening of Bach with friends and guests at its summer concert, Phoenix Choir is also delighted to announce its plans for the coming season.

Chairman Fiona Evans said: “The choir will again be embracing all things Baroque as it embarks on a programme with something new Bach’s Magnificat, something familiar Vivaldi’s Gloria and something less familiar Pergolesi’s Laudate Pueri Dominum.

"This is also a special year for Phoenix as it celebrates the 20th anniversary since it was formed.

“Whether the programme is new to you or includes some old favourites, why not come along for a free taster session.

"New members are always warmly welcomed.

“At Phoenix we share a love of beautiful music, singing and being amongst friends.”

It’s the perfect combination.

"You’ll find rehearsals are fun, upbeat, and hugely rewarding as we work together to create something special while also gaining from the many health benefits that singing brings.”

Rehearsals are on Wednesdays at 7.30pm in All Saints’ Church, Grange Road,Eastbourne BN21 4HE.

More details are available on the website – www.phoenixchoir-eastbourne.co.uk.