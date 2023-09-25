Major new East Sussex music collaboration

Julian Marley by Joey Clay Photography

Launched in May with a sold-out Wembley Stadium warm-up from Brit-pop legends blur, EWG x DLWP then presented Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club on the Spring Bank Holiday. They have now announced Peaches, as part of the Turner Prize 2023 opening weekend and Julian Marley in October.

Chris Jordan, artistic director of Eastbourne Theatres, said: “Peaches (Saturday, September 30) at Eastbourne Winter Garden is presented in association with Eastbourne Alive, Towner Eastbourne and Charleston. An iconic feminist musician, producer, director and performance artist, Peaches has spent more than two decades pushing boundaries and breaking barriers. Julian Marley on Thursday, October 19 at Eastbourne Winter Garden, is sometimes referred to as the prodigal son, encapsulating the spirit of Bob Marley like no other – when he sings his father’s songs it is like a light shining through him bringing hope to the world. Julian is known for his friendliness and accessibility and spreads joy and Rastafari wherever he performs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are very pleased to be working with DLWP to bring superb live music to the newly refurbished Winter Garden in the heart of the Devonshire Park. Our unique venue will be playing host to a wide range of artists and bands as we continue to broaden the year-round programme of entertainment in the Devonshire Quarter, alongside our exciting theatre season.”

Most Popular

Stewart Drew, director and CEO of the De La Warr Pavilion, added: “It has taken DLWP nearly 20 years to build up its live music programmes from a point of unviability to presenting some of the most exciting national and international acts in Bexhill. We are now thrilled to be working in close partnership with Eastbourne, helping them to animate the gorgeous Winter Garden and supporting the wider creative and skills ecology as we celebrate Turner Prize in Sussex. This new collaboration with DLWP is a great opportunity to reinforce the importance of music and arts in the development of our stretch of the Sussex coast as a vibrant, dynamic cultural destination.”