Martin Kemp confirms Hastings summer date
Spokeswoman Tess Taylor said: “In the 80s Kemp rose to fame playing the bass guitar in Spandau Ballet which went on to achieve a number of top 20 hits in the 80s including True and Gold. The band toured world-wide, making the American top ten.”
Tickets on https://joyconcerts.seetickets.com/event/martin-kemp-back-to-the-80s-summer-party/hastings-pier/2838643
“We have limited early bird tickets available now for £18.
“In recent years you’ll recognise Kemp from his successful acting career staring in EastEnders and taking to the sofa for Celebrity Gogglebox. Alongside it all, Martin Kemp has been bringing 80s tunes all across the UK as a DJ, selling out venues across the country. Coming to Hastings for the first time Martin Kemp brings his Back To The 80s Party to Hastings Pier next summer! Get ready for sun, sea and dancing all night. 80s attire is encouraged. This will be the biggest 80s party in Sussex so grab your friends and get your tickets before they sell out!”
Spandau Ballet were English new wave band formed in Islington, London, in 1979 and became one of the most successful groups of the New Romantic era of British pop. The band's classic line-up featured Gary Kemp on guitar, synthesiser and backing vocals, his brother Martin Kemp on bass, vocalist Tony Hadley, saxophonist Steve Norman and drummer John Keeble. In 1985, they performed at the Live Aid benefit concert at Wembley Stadium. Their albums were Journeys to Glory (1981); Diamond (1982); True (1983); Parade (1984); Through the Barricades (1986); Heart Like a Sky (1989); and Once More (2009). Over the years they won a number of major awards. Martin Kemp was bass guitar, guitar, backing vocals with Spandau Ballet over two periods, 1979–1990 and then from 2009–2019. Martin’s filmography includes The Krays, Daydream Believer, Embrace of the Vampire and Cyber Bandits.