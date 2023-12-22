Martin Kemp confirms Hastings summer date​​​​​​​

Martin Kemp’s Back To The 80s Summer Party will be on Hastings Pier on Friday, July 12 2024 from 6-10.30pm, ages 18+.

Martin Kemp (contributed pic)

Spokeswoman Tess Taylor said: “In the 80s Kemp rose to fame playing the bass guitar in Spandau Ballet which went on to achieve a number of top 20 hits in the 80s including True and Gold. The band toured world-wide, making the American top ten.”

Tickets on https://joyconcerts.seetickets.com/event/martin-kemp-back-to-the-80s-summer-party/hastings-pier/2838643

“We have limited early bird tickets available now for £18.

“In recent years you’ll recognise Kemp from his successful acting career staring in EastEnders and taking to the sofa for Celebrity Gogglebox. Alongside it all, Martin Kemp has been bringing 80s tunes all across the UK as a DJ, selling out venues across the country. Coming to Hastings for the first time Martin Kemp brings his Back To The 80s Party to Hastings Pier next summer! Get ready for sun, sea and dancing all night. 80s attire is encouraged. This will be the biggest 80s party in Sussex so grab your friends and get your tickets before they sell out!”