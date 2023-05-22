Mayor to attend Hailsham Choral Society Concert

The Mayor of Hailsham will be joining in the celebrations of the Hailsham Choral Society’s next concert, which will be held at the Hailsham Civic Community Hall in Vicarage Lane on Saturday June 24 from 7.30pm.

The Society's next concert, entitled 'Summer Serenade' and taking a break from classical music to bring something lighter, will include favourite choruses from Gilbert & Sullivan, popular classic songs such as Ain’t Misbehavin’, Autumn Leaves and Blue Moon, and even a choral arrangement of The Teddy Bears’ Picnic.

The concert will be cinducted by Jozik Kotz and Barbara Edwards, accompanied by William Hancox on piano.

Town Mayor Councillor Paul Holbrook, delighted to be invited to attend the concert along with his wife Cllr Barbara Holbrook, said: "I've attended many of the Society's concerts to date and enjoyed every single one of them. I am very grateful to the Society, their conductors and accompanists for staging such wonderful concerts, and I look forward avidly to a superb evening of entertainment for us all on 24th June."

"I'll always remember the various performances over the years. The Society has a tradition of recruiting first-rate choristers and each and every member always put their heart and soul into the Society's event performances. The energy and vibrancy of their concerts are always inspiring - and a tribute to the dedication and hard work of its conductors, Josik Kotz and Barbara Edwards."

Tickets cost £12 for adults and £6 for under 18s. They are available from Crane & Co (Hailsham High Street), as well as via wegottickets.com and on the door.

Hailsham Choral Society is a choir of over 60 singers based locally and perform at least four main concerts during the year, with programmes featuring anything from Bach to the Beatles, Rossini to Gershwin and Rutter to Rogers and Hart.

The Society is currently looking for new members and holds regular events including music workshops, coffee mornings, and quizzes. At present, they rehearse on Thursday evenings at the Hailsham Civic Community Hall in Vicarage Lane.