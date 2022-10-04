Meet the new Festival of Chichester co-ordinator

Mark Elliott

“Those are big shoes to fill,” says Mark. “Barry has been co-ordinating the Festival since its inception and I can't hope to replicate his vast experience and range of contacts. Perhaps the main aspect that I can bring to the role is my enthusiastic naivety, an open mind and a willingness to get stuck in."

Mark is the author/co-author of more than 70 books – mostly travel guides written for Lonely Planet and Trailblazer covering destinations from Azerbaijan to Belgium, Iran to Denmark, Turkey to Taiwan, Greenland to Siberia. Though he has lived on five continents he returned to a Sussex base in 2011 and has lived in Chichester since 2016. He has since been an occasional volunteer at the New Park Cinema bar and is part of the front of house team at the Novium museum. Having been an enthusiastic attender of the Festival of Chichester events in recent years, he is now excited to find himself part of the committee that makes it happen.

“I love the way that the is Festival is democratic in facilitating local people to organise the events that they want rather than prescribing what they will get – a strength that I have only recently come to appreciate.

“As co-ordinator I hope that I might be able to help spread the word to more people about the Festival’s possibilities and encourage a wider range of participants to take the plunge and put on a greater spread of experiences. I am in awe of what the small group of volunteer organisers has managed to achieve over the past decade and will do my best to be a worthy part of this tight knit team in the years to come.”

Though a writer rather than a performer, theatre is in Mark’s blood, his parents having met through the Wick Theatre Company, a Sussex amateur dramatics group based at Southwick near Brighton. Although studying chemistry, at university Mark became arts editor of the Palatinate student newspaper and the president of the Durham Union Society – the student debating society. Later, while doing a PGCE at Bath University he also studied TV production and dj-ed a blues show on college radio.