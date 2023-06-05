Memories of tragic sister inspire artist - Lewes exhibition

Kate Rosie

Kate said: “Reimagined and seen places of the familiar landscape dominate most of my work. Living near the countryside and coast I am influenced by my surroundings. Therefore my intention is to evoke a visual response. However, the viewer will have their own personal reaction to the work, given that each one approaches it subjectively. Having moved to the coast three years ago, during the pandemic, daily walks on the beach became routine, and memories of past lived places were significant. Wherever we go in life there will not only be physical but emotional changes. This can be challenging, but in all of this it can also allow one to rely on the inner intuitive response in the execution of the work.

“I work primarily in acrylic and oil with the addition of chalk, pastels and oil sticks. Mark making and layering is a process which adds depth and texture and allows me to experiment and explore, trusting my instincts and informed decisions which represent how I feel about a particular topic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am originally from the north-east of England. My journey south came with expectations of a better life, and to be closer to my twin sister in London. I had always embellished drawing as a child, and later in life, with a young family, I started to paint as a hobby. In 1997 my twin sister died of breast cancer. By now we were both living in Hampshire, and between us we had adolescent children soon to be finding their own path in life. Devastated at the loss of my twin I needed to find a purpose to make sense of ‘why her and not me’. The common survivors' guilt.