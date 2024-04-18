Mesmerising fusion of bubbles and flight makes its World Premiere at the Brighton Fringe
A brand-new concept combining the delicate art of bubble creation with the daring beauty of aerial acrobatics makes its world premiere at this year’s Brighton Fringe Festival.
The Flying Bubble Show – playing the Fool’s Paradise venue at the festival from Saturday, May 4 – is a pioneering spectacle crafted by the world’s leading bubble artist, Maxwell, and skilled aerial artist, Rufus M’ali Corvino.
“The performance will merge the ethereal art of ‘bubbleology” with the breathtaking wonder of aerial acrobatics,” promises Maxwell.
Renowned for his decade-long expertise in bubble artistry, Maxwell dreamed of flight and travelled to India's Bliss Circus to learn aerial arts. There, he met Rufus, and together, they envisioned a unique fusion of their crafts.
"The Flying Bubble Show is an innovative culmination of our skills,” says Maxwell. “It offers a high-impact visual feast that blends humour, beauty, and the surreal into one unforgettable experience.
“This unique, first-of-its-kind production sees imagination take flight amidst a dance of air and iridescent bubbles.”
The Flying Bubble Show blends aerial acrobatics with stunning bubble artistry in seven, hour-long performances, during the Brighton Fringe Festival. Bubbles up at 1pm on May 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, 18, 19.
Tickets prices: £14 with £12.50 concessions (over-60s, under-16s, D/deaf and disabled people, those registered on State Benefits, Equity members). A £35 family ticket (admits 4 total: 2 adults and 2 children, or 1 adult and 3 children) is also offered.
Tickets available from the Brighton Fringe: brightonfringe.org 01273 917272. The box office is open 10am till late (at least 9pm) every day during the festival.
Full details of Maxwell the Bubbleologist:
Website: bubbleman.org
Instagram.com/MaxwellTheBubbleologist
Facebook.com/MaxwellTheBubbleologist