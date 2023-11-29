"Messiah" Christmas concert in Lewes supports local charity

A pre-Christmas performance by some of Lewes' best musicians of "Messiah", Handel's much-loved masterpiece, will be helping improve healthcare in remote and impoverished communities in the mountains of Nepal.

The charity performance by the Baroque Collective will be in Lewes Town Hall on Saturday 17th December, starting at 7.00 pm. There will also be an opportunity to see a short film, narrated by Joanna Lumley, about the work of the charity, and to buy Nepali craft products, as well as wine and mince pies. Tickets are from thebaroquecollective.org.uk

The Baroque Collective Singers is a chamber choir made up of the very best singers from Lewes and the surrounding area. They will be joined by a line-up of professional soloists, and accompanied by professional period orchestra The Baroque Collective. Doctors for Nepal was set up by Lewes-born Dr.Kate Yarrow, who sings soprano with the Baroque Collective choir. Kate worked in remote Western Nepal with the international Charity Médecins Sans Frontières. The DFN charity supports impoverished people from remote Himalayan villages to qualify and work as doctors, nurses and midwives, and its team is now making a real difference to healthcare in their remote and neglected mountain communities.

As choir director John Hancorn says: "I was so inspired by Kate's work and dedication to Doctors For Nepal, that I was moved to support this wonderful cause. It is an extraordinary charity, which does such valuable work in such a remote and precarious part of the world. Messiah is a joyful and powerful work which makes it the perfect choice to perform on behalf of Doctors for Nepal. I'm tremendously excited to be bringing these exceptional musicians to Lewes."

Doctors for Nepal trustees visit some of the DFN doctors

As Kate Yarrow says: "As well as enjoying a pre-Christmas musical treat, you'll be helping us raise funds for a women’s health-camp to be run by our Nepalese team in 2024, bringing obstetric and gynaecology care to some of the most remote mountain communities in the world”.

"Messiah" is one of the best-known and loved oratorios, and includes favourites such as the Hallelujah chorus and "For unto us a Son is born". The soloists are Alexandra Kidgell (soprano), Rebecca Leggett (mezzo-soprano), Richard Bignall (tenor), and Robert Davie (baritone).

