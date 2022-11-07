Ensemble Reza

Managing director Hannah Carter said: “The concert will be dedicated to our special friend and Ensemble Reza violinist Andrew Thurgood who sadly passed away earlier in the year.

“Andrew was a founding member of Ensemble Reza and integral to our programme of concerts, education and community work. He loved to be surrounded by music, whether at Ronnie Scott’s with his two boys or performing on the concert stage/classroom/pub/shopping centre with Ensemble Reza or composing for the group, he always had a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eyes. His enduring legacy will be the joy and inspiration he brought to others through his amazing playing, teaching and composing.

“Andrew passed away suddenly after a short illness in June 2022.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The programme for the evening is inspired by music Andrew was always keen to perform, including Schubert’s Trout Quintet, with pianist Nancy Cooley as well as music by Beethoven and Mozart.

“This event is always a highlight in our busy concert calendar. The idyllic candlelit setting of the church, together with a warmed glass of mulled wine and beautiful virtuoso music always makes this a special evening to remember. As Dame Judi Dench commented at a recent Reza concert ‘an absolutely extraordinary concert. Fabulous. I felt so included’

“Based in Mid Sussex and established over nine years ago, Ensemble Reza is at the core a sextet (two violins, two violas and two cellos). Individually members have performed worldwide with globally renowned orchestras, theatre groups and ensembles.

“For those who have not attended an Ensemble Reza event before, these concerts are always welcoming, and for many the perfect tonic to a busy day, with brilliant music, in a beautiful venue. From the start, Ensemble Reza set out to create exciting musical environments supporting all areas of our community. Since forming nearly a decade ago, we’ve inspired thousands of people and brought musicians and audiences of different ages and backgrounds together, changing lives through music."

Advertisement Hide Ad