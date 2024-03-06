Midhurst Museum holding exhibition to mark one year since The Angel Inn fire

On Thursday, March 16 2023, The Angel Inn hotel in Midhurst was alight. The fire destroyed the hotel leaving it a shell of its former glory. There were no casualties and everyone was able to be evacuated. The fire caused further disruption to the North Street road for many months too, completely blocking it off for vehicles and causing a ‘loss in footfall’ according to many shopkeepers in the area. To remember the tragedy one year on, The Midhurst Museum has exhibited the hotel and its rich history in the town. The exhibit is on till the end of March, Tuesday through to Saturday from 10:30 am to 3 pm. Peter Nightingale runs the Midhurst Museum with his partner Gill. He said: “The fire at the hotel was really tragic. Because we rotate the displays in our small museum, it seemed very appropriate to commemorate The Angel Inn Hotel and remember it.