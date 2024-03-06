Midhurst Museum holding exhibition to mark one year since The Angel Inn fire
On Thursday, March 16 2023, The Angel Inn hotel in Midhurst was alight. The fire destroyed the hotel leaving it a shell of its former glory. There were no casualties and everyone was able to be evacuated. The fire caused further disruption to the North Street road for many months too, completely blocking it off for vehicles and causing a ‘loss in footfall’ according to many shopkeepers in the area. To remember the tragedy one year on, The Midhurst Museum has exhibited the hotel and its rich history in the town. The exhibit is on till the end of March, Tuesday through to Saturday from 10:30 am to 3 pm. Peter Nightingale runs the Midhurst Museum with his partner Gill. He said: “The fire at the hotel was really tragic. Because we rotate the displays in our small museum, it seemed very appropriate to commemorate The Angel Inn Hotel and remember it.
"It was a landmark and a popular hotel. It is missed a lot by locals because we need accommodation in the town, places to eat of all varieties. It’s a considerable loss. We are still not sure if it’ll be rebuilt, but if it’s not, it would be a big thing to be missing from the town.”
Dave Rudwick set the exhibition up, and said: “It was a disaster for Midhurst when it happened. We thought we ought to do something to commemorate a year on from this tragedy.”