“Dominic is joined by Ionel Manciu, violin and Leo Popplewell, cello. Praised for their ‘exquisite phrasing’, ‘full-blooded commitment’ and ‘bold, passionate colours’, their individual achievements are impressive; Dominic studied at Chetham’s School of Music, the Royal Northern College of Music and recently graduated from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. He has performed concerts in venues across the UK and beyond, including solo performances at the Wigmore Hall and Southbank Centre, the Lichfield and Edinburgh festivals together with achieving considerable competition success taking part in masterclasses with eminent pianists such as Lang Lang, Richard Goode and Imogen Cooper. Ionel was born in Bender and raised in Chisinau (Republic of Moldova). His studied at the Musical Lyceum C. Porumbescu and is a post graduate student of the Guildhall School. He has performed in many prestigious venues across Europe, including major London venues, the Casa de Musica in Porto, the Mozarteum Concert Hall in Salzburg and the Romanian Atheneum in Bucharest. Leo studied at Clare College, Cambridge and later at the Guildhall School. He has performed in many of the world’s leading concert halls, including New York’s Carnegie Hall, and London’s major venues with festival appearances at Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Newbury, Lake District Summer Music and Highgate International Chamber Music Festival. He has played in masterclasses for Adrian Brendel, Pierre Doumenge and Alexander Baillie and in 2019 he won the Coro Nuovo Young Musician of the Year Competition.”