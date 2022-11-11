Mithras Piano Trio to perform for Horsham Music Circle
The Mithras Piano Trio are the guests of the Horsham Music Circle.
Spokeswoman Jill Elsworthy said: “Many will remember the brilliant recital given by pianist Dominic Degavino last season. You can hear him again on Saturday 12th November 4.30pm in the Causeway Barn. With the concert supported by the Countess of Munster Musical Trust he appears with The Mithras Piano Trio in a mix of lavish, ghostly, vibrant and magnificent masterpieces of the trio repertoire.
“Dominic is joined by Ionel Manciu, violin and Leo Popplewell, cello. Praised for their ‘exquisite phrasing’, ‘full-blooded commitment’ and ‘bold, passionate colours’, their individual achievements are impressive; Dominic studied at Chetham’s School of Music, the Royal Northern College of Music and recently graduated from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. He has performed concerts in venues across the UK and beyond, including solo performances at the Wigmore Hall and Southbank Centre, the Lichfield and Edinburgh festivals together with achieving considerable competition success taking part in masterclasses with eminent pianists such as Lang Lang, Richard Goode and Imogen Cooper. Ionel was born in Bender and raised in Chisinau (Republic of Moldova). His studied at the Musical Lyceum C. Porumbescu and is a post graduate student of the Guildhall School. He has performed in many prestigious venues across Europe, including major London venues, the Casa de Musica in Porto, the Mozarteum Concert Hall in Salzburg and the Romanian Atheneum in Bucharest. Leo studied at Clare College, Cambridge and later at the Guildhall School. He has performed in many of the world’s leading concert halls, including New York’s Carnegie Hall, and London’s major venues with festival appearances at Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Newbury, Lake District Summer Music and Highgate International Chamber Music Festival. He has played in masterclasses for Adrian Brendel, Pierre Doumenge and Alexander Baillie and in 2019 he won the Coro Nuovo Young Musician of the Year Competition.”
Together these three fine musicians form a Trio that is fast growing a reputation as one of the next generation’s most exciting piano trios. They are currently members of the BBC New Generation Artists scheme, broadcasting regularly on BBC Radio 3, and won first prize at the 10th Trondheim International Chamber Music Competition, 67th Royal Over-Seas League Music Competition, Cavatina Intercollegiate Chamber Music Competition, St. James Chamber Music Competition, and in 2019 were recipients of the Royal Philharmonic Society Henderson Award.
“The Mithras offer us a splendid programme - the Phantasie Piano Trio by Bridge, Beethoven’s Piano Trio in D Major ‘Ghost’, Boulanger’s D’un soir triste and D’un matin de printemps, and Ravel’s Piano Trio in A minor. If that doesn’t satisfy the musical appetite, in the evening at St Mary’s Church, Causeway, at 7.30pm they play the Beethoven Triple Concerto with Horsham Symphony Orchestra. Two concerts not to be missed!”
For Tickets for the afternoon concert contact Horsham Music Circle on 01403 252602, email [email protected] or online at wegottickets.com/HorshamMusicCircle. For more details see our website at horsham-music-circle.org.uk and Facebook page.