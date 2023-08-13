Modern take on Cinderella offers operatic delight in Rye

After a sell-out opening night in St Leonards-on-sea in July, and five shows to packed audiences in London, BAREFOOT OPERA brings its tour of Rossini’s La Cenerentola (Cinderella) to Rye Creative Centre on Saturday, August 19 at 7.30pm (doors open 7pm).

Rachel Deatherage as Cinderella. Pic by Chris Parker

Spokeswoman Janet Hodgson said: “A comedy, a romance and a tale for our times, audiences have been astonished, affected and humbled by the show, its modern take on the Cinderella story, the quality of the music and its impressive cast of young professional singers and musicians, drawn from an international pool of leading and up-and-coming performers. The contemporary edge of this production, with its vibrant set and eye-watering costumes, has also surprised and delighted audiences far and wide.”

Director Jenny Miller added: “We wanted to bring the much-loved, romantic tale of Cinderella up to date so we have a fairy godfather rather than godmother, an evil stepfather rather than stepmother, and there isn’t a glass slipper. And whilst Cinderella’s family are hell-bent on trashing the earth’s resources, the ugly sisters are as vain as ever and hilariously obsessed with social media!”

Bringing together the work of Ballet-Rambert-trained choreographer Michael Spenceley and renowned director Jenny Miller, the show has a dynamic feel and has impressed opera lovers, as well as those new to it.

Jenny added: “BAREFOOT OPERA’s mission is to build the audiences for opera and encourage us all to sing. With this in mind, the international professional cast is joined on stage for the show in Rye by members of local choirs and young people from Hastings and St Leonards. And accompanying the singers on stage is the small but perfectly formed BAREFOOT OPERA band, headed by multi-talented, pianist, singer, composer and arranger Laurence Panter, with Lucy Mulgan on double bass and Andrew Sparling on clarinet.”

BAREFOOT OPERA associate Peter Fillingham said: “Those of us lucky enough to have seen other BAREFOOT OPERA productions will know that the presence of the band on-stage immerses you into the entire experience. The band is like a stepping-stone into the opera…you are not just watching…you are visually and musically part of it.”