More shows confirmed for Brighton Fringe

Spokesman George Birch said: “The second release showcases the likes of Brighton’s Singing Barber, Peter Joannou, with a timeless repertoire of swing classics, live and direct from his golden window in The Laines, and the exciting and immersing Agent November Escape Rooms, with indoor events held at the Brighthelm Centre, as well as outdoor mystery trails to solve as you take on the role of an investigator with your friends and family, searching for clues across the city.

“The second release also boasts more hilarious comedy from Laughing Horse, with familiar faces such as Russell Hicks, who has gained legendary status in British comedy for his masterful improvisation and crowd-work skills, hosting and headlining at iconic venues across the UK and abroad; Award-winning comedian Sid Singh (BBC, NBC, Comic Relief, Comedy Central UK) with his brand new show Illegally Funny! and Best Newcomer nominee Maisie Adam, fresh from Live at The Apollo, Mock The Week, and The Last Leg, brings a Work in Progress show to the festival.

“Led by Belle de Beauvoir and Beatrice Valhallah, the Big Band Burlesque will take over The Rialto Theatre, hosted by Chanteuse and violinist Oriana with music provided by jazz reprobate Pete Saunders and his band. Adding to the variety of compelling theatre, Former Chumbawamba vocalist Dunstan Bruce performs his new one-hour play Am I Invisible Yet?; but this is no cosy fireside chat reminiscing about his 'tubthumping' past - it's a vital blast of angst, anger and despair. It is Theatre du Coeur, a love letter to hope, humanity and the haphazard heart.”

Brighton Fringe CEO Julian Caddy

Brighton Fringe CEO Julian Caddy said: “We’re delighted that tickets are now on sale for more than 350 events for Brighton Fringe 2022 so you can already start to plan your festival, with many more events to be added in the weeks to come. We’d like to thank everyone behind the scenes who have been working so hard to get us to this point and we can't wait to welcome artists and audiences back for another amazing festival in May.

“Brighton Fringe has also announced that Fringe City will return for 2022, offering a series of workshops and talks alongside outdoor performance, bars and street food. Families are invited to celebrate the launch of Brighton Fringe at the Family Picnic on May 7 at Royal Pavilion Gardens in the heart of the city, the event will be bursting with Brighton Fringe atmosphere, featuring games, talks and impromptu performances from acts across the ever-growing Brighton Fringe programme.