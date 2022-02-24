Following four sold-out shows at The Royal Albert Hall last year, multi-million-selling jazz superstar Gregory Porter will make his first appearance at the festival in five years when he headlines the Main Stage on Sunday July 3rd. Porter is joined on the line-up by the collaborative project from London rapper Barney Artist and Bombay Bicycle Club frontman Jack Steadman Mr Jukes & Barney Artist, fast-emerging British-Nigerian singer-songwriter Samm Henshaw, hotly-tipped gospel-soul trio Gabriels, the powerhouse US vocalist Lady Blackbird, rising star Blue Note saxophonist Melissa Aldana, and New Orleans-based Grammy-winning UK singer and pianist Jon Cleary.

These recent additions join the likes of previously announced acts Erykah Badu (her only UK show of the year), TLC, Tom Misch, Lianne La Havas, Sister Sledge, Candi Staton, The Brand New Heavies, Ezra Collective, Franc Moody, Emma-Jean Thackray, Charles Lloyd & The Marvels, Gary Bartz & Maisha, Mulatu Astatke and many more for what is fast-becoming the festival’s strongest line-up to date.

Additional offerings at this year’s festival will include Breathe, a wellness and yoga area, secret swimming, organized hill walks across the South Downs, a host of activities aimed at children, the return of the long-table-style banqueting restaurant Lazy Bird Kitchen, the Supremium VIP area, which will offer a range of premium benefits plus the opportunity to watch exclusive artist performances, and the Jazz Lounge, which will present a range of artist interviews, talks, panel discussions and film screenings. The festival will also see the return of an expanded Bands & Voices area, which presents cabaret, spoken word and dance, and nestled away in the woods the Blue In Green area presents live music and DJs late into the night.

More artists will be announced in due course including DJs, afterparties and cabaret.

The Love Supreme Festival launched in 2013 and quickly became the largest outdoor jazz festival in Europe thanks to a unique blend of world-class artists from across the jazz, soul, R&B and funk spectrum. Hailed as “the most spectacular jazz festival in the country” by The Sunday Telegraph, the festival is located within the grounds of Glynde Place in the South Downs, approximately 20 minutes from Brighton and just over an hour from central London by train or by car.

Tickets start at £68 and are available from www.lovesupremefestival.com

The Full line up so far: Erykah Badu - UK Exclusive Performance. Gregory Porter. TLC. Tom Misch. Lianne La Havas. Ezra Collective. Sister Sledge. Charles Lloyd & The Marvels. Candi Staton. Mulatu Astatke. The Brand New Heavies. Mr Jukes & Barney Artist. Samm Henshaw. Franc Moody. Gary Bartz & Maisha. Matthew Halsall. Gabriels. Lady Blackbird. Emma-Jean Thackray. Nala Sinephro. Julian Lage. Jon Cleary. MF Robots. Sarathy Korwar. Isaiah Sharkey. Rudresh Mahanthappa. Melissa Aldana. Soccer96. Harold López-Nussa. Bel Cobain. Mamas Gun. Georgia Cécile. Fergus McCreadie. Joe Stilgoe & The Entertainers. Natalie Wiliams Soul Family. Michael Janisch. Ife Ogunjobi. Rob Luft. Graham Costello’s STRATA. Corto.alto. Matt Carmichael. Archipelago. Yessaï Kerapatian

