Morrissey confirms Portsmouth date

Singer-songwriter Morrissey has announced a brand-new UK and Ireland tour including a date in Portsmouth on Saturday, July 8.

By Phil Hewitt
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 16:04 BST

The announcement follows his European tour last month including a sold-out show at London’s Eventim Apollo.

A spokesman said: “Morrissey has enjoyed 16 albums in the UK Top Ten, plus 9 Top Ten albums with his former group The Smiths, of which Morrissey was a founder member. In the U.S., Morrissey has had two Top Ten albums, and eight Top 20 albums. In 1991, Morrissey broke The Beatles record for selling out the Hollywood Bowl, and in 2006 Morrissey was voted the second Greatest Living British Icon as voted by viewers of BBC Television, with Sir David Attenborough first and Sir Paul McCartney third. In 2007, Morrissey was voted The Greatest Northern Male in a nationwide newspaper poll. In 2012, Morrissey was awarded the Keys to the City of Tel Aviv. In 2013, Penguin Classics published Morrissey Autobiography which became the second fastest selling autobiography in British history. The book spent six weeks at number 1, five weeks at number 2, four weeks at number 3, and is a continuing British Best Seller. Morrissey's songs have been covered by David Bowie, Nancy Sinatra, the Killers, Marianne Faithfull, Chrissie Hynde, My Chemical Romance, Thelma Houston, Christy Moore, amongst many others. Morrissey was the singer and lyricist of The Smiths for 6 years and has been a successful solo artist for 36 years. In 1994 his album "Your Arsenal" was Grammy nominated. Born in Manchester, England, Morrissey is of Irish parents and, specifically, Dublin lineage.

Tickets for Morrissey Live In Concert go on sale Thursday 6th April at 9:30am HERE

    Morrissey
    Saturday, July 8. Portsmouth Guildhall

    Sun 9 July 2023 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

    Wed 12 July 2023 Leeds Millennium Square*

    *Plus special guests The Slow Readers Club & The Lottery Winners

    Sat 15 July 2023 Dublin Vicar Street

    Sun 16 July 2023 Dublin Vicar Street

    Tue 18 July 2023 Liverpool Empire Theatre

    Sat 22 July 2023 London Troxy

