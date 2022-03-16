Motown tribute night in Eastbourne

The Zoots Sounds of the 2000s

The Shackleton Hall in the Welcome Building is the venue for the Sounds of the 2000s on Friday, March 18 and the Motown Tribute Show on Saturday, March 19.

Spokeswoman Emily Barnes said: “Eastbourne regulars The Zoots will take fans on a trip back to the early 2000s and right up to today with their performance. The band’s tight harmonies, infectious stage presence and questionable, but highly entertaining dance moves are packed into each show. The Zoots’ onstage rapport and genuine love for music radiates at every single one of their performances. The show is interactive and gets the crowd involved.