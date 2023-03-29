The world of entertainment is mourning the death of Paul O’Grady, known to millions as the outrageous Lily Savage.

Paul O'Grady

In fact, it was in Southampton in panto that Paul – who at one point lived in Littlehampton – gave Lily one of her final outings a few years ago.

Television and radio presenter Charlotte Hawkins, who was born in Chichester and attended the city’s Bishop Luffa School, said: “Oh no, such sad news to wake up to that the magnificent Paul O’Grady has died at the age of 67. What a warm-hearted, hugely talented and funny man he was. Plus a dog-lover of course, with his brilliant show. Such a loss & gone too young.” Actor Samuel West tweeted: “Rotten news to wake up to. Paul O’Grady was a primetime drag queen, a famously kind person, a fierce critic of austerity, a brave fighter for gay rights, a great friend to animals and an effortlessly funny comedian.”

O'Grady rose to fame as the acerbic draq queen Lily Savage in the 1980s and 90s. His death was announced this morning at the age of 67. His husband Andre Portasio said he died "unexpectedly but peacefully" on Tuesday evening. "He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion," Portasio said.

Paul O’Grady moved to Littlehampton aged 21 to pursue a doomed romance, selling ice creams on the beach before moving to London and describing the town as ‘a graveyard in the sun’.

Among O’Grady’s appearances in the south, he starred in the Southampton Mayflower panto in 2010 “generously granting Ms Lily Savage a final, rare and unique stage appearance in a new spectacular version of ALADDIN – A Wish Come True.” He played “one of the greatest dames in pantomime (creating) a new and updated version of the story of Widow Twankey and her son Aladdin (Jon Lee).”

