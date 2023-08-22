Multi-award winning jazz vocalist Anita Wardell offers Eastbourne date

Multi-award winning jazz vocalist Anita Wardell brings her quartet to Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne on August 30, the first time she has appeared in the town in a decade. The venue is The Fishermen's Club on Royal Parade, with the gig starting at 8pm.

Anita Wardell plays Eastbourne (contributed pic)

Spokeswoman Annette Keen said: “Born in the UK and brought up in Australia, Anita’s formative years were spent soaking up the Rodgers and Hammerstein and Cole Porter classics.

"She also explored her father’s collection of big band albums by Duke Ellington, Count Basie and many more. During her teens, she started to get to grips with the complexities of modern jazz and at the same time she learned her vocal craft from greats like Ella Fitzgerald, Mark Murphy, Carmen McRae and Betty Carter.

"Now renowned as one of the most creative jazz singers operating in the UK, Anita is a singer's singer and one of the few skilled in both scat singing and vocalese.

"Many of the songs she chooses are jazz classics and she's not afraid to improvise and re-invent them in her own way.

“Anita's trio are well-known and respected musicians on the UK jazz circuit, including Rob Barron (keys), making his first appearance in Eastbourne. Together with Anita they represent an outstanding band, and one every jazz fan will be excited to hear.”

﻿The venue is the Fishermen's Club, Royal Parade, BN22 7AA.

Tickets are £15 on the door on the night (if still available), or in advance from www.WeGotTickets.com (booking fee applies).

Doors open at 7.15pm,

The music starts at 8pm, finishing at around 10.30pm.

There is ample parking immediately next to the venue and a warm welcome inside.

Her new album is Stars featuring beautiful re-worked jazz standards and originals, including a dedication to the late, great British jazz singer, Tina May.