Multimillion selling 80’s super group Imagination Featuring Leee John to perform at Trading Boundaries in Sheffield Green

As part of this “40th anniversary Just An Illusion international tour. we are delighted to announce that Imagination Featuring Leee John will be performing at Trading Boundaries, Sheffield Green, East Sussex with a very special up close an intimate live show on Friday May 5, 2023 reflecting an incredible musical career spanning four decades.“We are delighted to welcome this legendary band to our stage. Our atmospheric, candlelit restaurant venue will provide a wonderful, unique setting for Leee John’s high energy performance, we can’t wait!” says Trading Boundaries director Michael Clifford.With record sales in excess of over 30 million + albums the incomparable Leee John and his group Imagination released and successfully had so many amazing classic hits singles and platinum, gold and silver albums with songs such as “Just an illusion” Music and Lights” “Changes” “Flashback” “In The Heat of the Night” and many more securing IMAGINATION’s with their perfect Brit Soul/Jazz/Funk songs establishing their position.