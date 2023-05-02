Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
1 hour ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
1 hour ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
3 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
3 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
4 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

Multimillion selling 80’s super group Imagination Featuring Leee John to perform at Trading Boundaries in Sheffield Green

This year marks the 40th Anniversary of Leee John and his group Imagination, with a series of very special UK and international live shows and festivals being planned, reflecting an incredible musical career journey spanning four decades.

By Archie CarmichaelContributor
Published 2nd May 2023, 17:20 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 17:22 BST
80’s super group IMAGINATION Featuring LEEE JOHN comes to Trading Boundaries Sheffield Green, East Sussex on Friday 5th May 2023 80’s super group IMAGINATION Featuring LEEE JOHN comes to Trading Boundaries Sheffield Green, East Sussex on Friday 5th May 2023
80’s super group IMAGINATION Featuring LEEE JOHN comes to Trading Boundaries Sheffield Green, East Sussex on Friday 5th May 2023

As part of this “40th anniversary Just An Illusion international tour. we are delighted to announce that Imagination Featuring Leee John will be performing at Trading Boundaries, Sheffield Green, East Sussex with a very special up close an intimate live show on Friday May 5, 2023 reflecting an incredible musical career spanning four decades.“We are delighted to welcome this legendary band to our stage. Our atmospheric, candlelit restaurant venue will provide a wonderful, unique setting for Leee John’s high energy performance, we can’t wait!” says Trading Boundaries director Michael Clifford.With record sales in excess of over 30 million + albums the incomparable Leee John and his group Imagination released and successfully had so many amazing classic hits singles and platinum, gold and silver albums with songs such as “Just an illusion” Music and Lights” “Changes” “Flashback” “In The Heat of the Night” and many more securing IMAGINATION’s with their perfect Brit Soul/Jazz/Funk songs establishing their position.

Imagination Featuring Leee John continues to tour the world and has appeared with many world renowned Artists such as Damon Alban & The Gorillaz, - Nile Rogers of Chic, -The Jacksons, - Earth Wind and Fire, - Kool and the Gang, Nile Rogers of Chic, - Incognito and Kid Creole and the Coconuts. Recently Leee was honoured in receiving a Lifetime achievement award in the UK and as well as Humanitarian award in France for his continuous ongoing charity work support in aid of SOS children, a world orphan charity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Singer, Songwriter, Live Performer, Producer and Director Leee John forever continues to challenge his own unique creativity and driving force in its endless boundaries and remains to delight fans around the globe with his timeless classic hits and new music releases:- leeejohn.com

Most Popular
    80’s super group IMAGINATION Featuring LEEE JOHN comes to Trading Boundaries Sheffield Green, East Sussex on Friday 5th May 2023 80’s super group IMAGINATION Featuring LEEE JOHN comes to Trading Boundaries Sheffield Green, East Sussex on Friday 5th May 2023
    80’s super group IMAGINATION Featuring LEEE JOHN comes to Trading Boundaries Sheffield Green, East Sussex on Friday 5th May 2023

    To book tickets go to: - tradingboundaries.com/imagination-featuring-leee-john.html

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    80’s super group IMAGINATION Featuring LEEE JOHN comes to Trading Boundaries Sheffield Green, East Sussex on Friday 5th May 2023 80’s super group IMAGINATION Featuring LEEE JOHN comes to Trading Boundaries Sheffield Green, East Sussex on Friday 5th May 2023
    80’s super group IMAGINATION Featuring LEEE JOHN comes to Trading Boundaries Sheffield Green, East Sussex on Friday 5th May 2023