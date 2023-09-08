Music and fireworks will be taking centre stage at Eastbourne Bandstand

Spokeswoman Emily Barnes said: “The summer holidays may be over, but there’s still plenty of entertainment in store at Eastbourne Bandstand this month with tribute nights and fireworks.

“The sounds of 80s band Human League, Coldplay and Pink Floyd will be recreated at three separate concerts and there is also the Traditional Sunday Afternoon Concert and Wednesday night’s 1812 Proms and Firework show.

"The music kicks off on the evening of Friday, September 15 with Love distrACTION paying homage to the music of Human League. Utilising a clever mixture of live synthesizers and guitar, this truly accurate, authentic, dedicated and genuine tribute act captures the exact mood, essence and feel of the Human League. Music fans can enjoy a journey through the decades with this fabulous band, described as synthpop at its best with songs including Don’t You Want Me, The Lebanon, Love Action and many more. On Saturday, September 16, it’s the turn of Ultimate Coldplay, the UK's leading tribute to Coldplay. The vocals, mannerisms and atmosphere these guys deliver are second to none giving the audience that same high-energy performance that people would get from the real thing with authentic instruments, costumes and lighting to match. The lead vocalist is the perfect front man to take on Chris Martin.

“The sounds of 70s rockers Pink Floyd will be captured on Sunday, September 17 when Just Floyd perform at the Bandstand. Just Floyd is an exceptional band and universally regarded as one of the UK's most authentic live Pink Floyd tributes, with an expertly crafted sound that's reminiscent of the classic 70s golden Floyd era.This extraordinary band brings a rare but refreshing energy together with a dynamic stage show, providing a truly authentic Live Pink Floyd Experience and live music at its very best. On Sunday, September 17 Mid Sussex Brass Band will perform at the Traditional Afternoon Concert and Sussex Brass Band will lead the 1812 Proms and Firework Night on Wednesday, September 20.”

Tribute tickets for Bandstand performances cost £11 for adults in advance (child £9); doors open at 7pm for 8pm performances. Friends of Eastbourne Bandstand cardholders receive ten per cent off most ticket prices. For more information or to book visit EastbourneBandstand.co.uk, the Seafront Office, Visitor Services Centre, or telephone 01323 410611.