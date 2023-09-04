Music at St John's church Hollington.

On Saturday 23rd September we have an Organ Concert by Stephen Page.This is one of a series of concerts Stephen is giving in the town under the title "Organstops 2023" in support of Christian Aid.The concert starts at 3.00pm in St John's . A minimum donation of £5 per head in support of Christian Aid is suggested.After the concert there will be refreshments where any donations will go to the St John's Building Fund.Please do come along and support this event and invite your friends too.{I attach a poster/flyer for your information.}