Music at St John's Church, Hollington
Music at St John's continues this month.
On Saturday 23rd September we have an Organ Concert by Stephen Page.This is one of a series of concerts Stephen is giving in the town under the title "Organstops 2023" in support of Christian Aid.The concert starts at 3.00pm in St John's . A minimum donation of £5 per head in support of Christian Aid is suggested.After the concert there will be refreshments where any donations will go to the St John's Building Fund.Please do come along and support this event and invite your friends too.{I attach a poster/flyer for your information.}
Two more "Music at St John's" dates for your diaries.
Friday 27th October at 3.00pm - Organ Concert by Nigel Howard.Thursday 7th December at 7.30pm - Songs for Christmas by the Crescendo Choir of Bexhill.
Please note these dates and look out for further details later.
Other "Music at St John's" concerts are being planned but not yet finalised. Details will be sent when available.