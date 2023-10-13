Music at St John's Hollington continues this month with organ concert
Nigel was born and brought up in Hastings where he started piano lessons at the age of six. He was a choirboy at Holy Trinity Church, Hastings, where he also had his first organ lessons.
He studied at Trinity College of Music before going to Durham University as an organ scholar. Here he continued lessons with the cathedral organist and, later, attended specialised classes with Fernando Germani in Siena, Italy.
After graduation in 1969 Nigel joined St Edmund’s College in Ware, Hertfordshire as an assistant in the music department. He became Director of Music in 1975. Here his work included direction of orchestras and involvement with stage musicals. His work with school choirs covered many popular parts of the choral repertoire, and also included participation in choral events abroad, particularly France, and Italy.
After 40 years service at St Edmund’s, Nigel retired and returned to his roots in Hastings. He plays the organ at Holy Trinity Hastings when required and regularly plays at St John's Hollington and other local churches. Nigel works with various choral groups and local musicians and is in demand as an accompanist for local singers and choirs.